Snowfall in Calgary to continue: Environment Canada

It was a slow commute in Calgary this morning after snowfall blanketed the city overnight.



Most major roads and bus routes were backed up during the morning rush.

Emergency crews responded to 13 non-injury collisions and one that resulted in injuries between midnight and 8 a.m. this morning, according to a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service.

Early Monday, Environment Canada updated its current snowfall warning for southern Alberta, which includes Calgary.

The snow is expected to taper off Monday evening, but not before an additional five to 10 centimetres of the snowball-making material hits Calgary and surrounding areas, according to the warning.

Yesterday, the City of Calgary announced a snow route parking ban along secondary roads, often bus routes.