Coun. Brian Pincott won't run in 2017 Calgary municipal election

The three-term councillor for Calgary's Ward 11 won't be running in the upcoming municipal election, according to a letter sent out Tuesday morning.

Brian Pincott said his passion to serve Calgary and the citizens of Ward 11 never waned in the nearly 10 years he served, and that he will continue to be committed to "building and supporting our community as I take my next step."

In the letter, Pincott said he came in passionate about several issues and felt as though he achieved many of the goals he set when first taking office in 2007.

In his time in office, the quick-witted, oft sharp-tongued politician was also embroiled in several contentious issues, including the set up of a methadone clinic in the southwest Calgary community of Braeside and the push for a ban on shark fin soup in the city.

Most recently, Pincott was the lightning rod for community backlash over the proposed southwest Calgary Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a project that ultimately went back to the drawing board in the summer of 2016.

Pincott also represented the city abroad with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and participated as a a civic adviser in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

Ward 11 has also been a hotly-contested battleground in municipal elections. Pincott fended off James Maxim in both the 2010 and 2013 municipal elections, each time winning by less than 2,000 votes. Pincott was set to face another big challenge in 2017, against former Manning Foundation researcher, Jeromy Farkas.

The long-time social advocate said he'll continue to work to make Calgary more inclusive and "remain dedicated to the deep egalitarian principles that I believe are embedded in the psyche of this great city, our strong province, and our welcoming and inclusive country."

At this point, Pincott hasn't indicated what his plans are beyond the 2017 municipal election.

"I don't know what my next step is," Pincott wrote.

"But I do know that the only way to discover what opportunities lied ahead is to close the current door."