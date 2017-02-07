Calgary snow route parking ban nets hundreds of tickets
The parking ban is still in effect throughout Calgary, with routes marked by telltale snowflakes. Eleven vehicles have been towed so far, according to the CPA.
The first snow route parking ban in years has netted the Calgary Parking Authority 606 tickets as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Over the weekend, with ample notice, the city told Calgarians that in order for snow crews to clear the weekend dump of more than 20 centimeters 20 to 30
The ban will continue for as long as the City of Calgary sees fit, to a limit of 72 hours.
According to CPA, 11 vehicles were towed, and 12 officers were on hand providing "enforcement services."
