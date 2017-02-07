News / Calgary

Calgary snow route parking ban nets hundreds of tickets

The parking ban is still in effect throughout Calgary, with routes marked by telltale snowflakes. Eleven vehicles have been towed so far, according to the CPA.

If your street has signs like this, you'll have to find somewhere else to park your car for 72 hours starting Monday.

Elizabeth Cameron/ for Metro

The first snow route parking ban in years has netted the Calgary Parking Authority 606 tickets as of 6 p.m. Monday. 

Over the weekend, with ample notice, the city told Calgarians that in order for snow crews to clear the weekend dump of more than 20 centimeters 20 to 30 per cent faster, it a parking ban would be necessary. 

The ban will continue for as long as the City of Calgary sees fit, to a limit of 72 hours. 

According to CPA, 11 vehicles were towed, and 12 officers were on hand providing "enforcement services."

