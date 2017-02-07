Calgary snow route parking ban nets hundreds of tickets

The first snow route parking ban in years has netted the Calgary Parking Authority 606 tickets as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Over the weekend, with ample notice, the city told Calgarians that in order for snow crews to clear the weekend dump of more than 20 centimeters 20 to 30 per cent faster, it a parking ban would be necessary.

The ban will continue for as long as the City of Calgary sees fit, to a limit of 72 hours.