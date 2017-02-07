Carbon tax amounts to wealth redistribution: Alberta Party

The Alberta Party has crunched the numbers and shown that when it comes to carbon tax rebates, some people are getting a much better deal than others.



In fact, Alberta Party leader Greg Clark is calling it a form of wealth redistribution, rather than a tool to reduce carbon emissions.



“A rebate is only a rebate when it pays back money you’ve spent on something,” said Clark. “This is a bonus for a lot of people over and above what it actually costs them.”



According to calculations done for the Alberta Party based on Statistics Canada numbers, the government will pay out out $1.12 billion in rebates, while the total cost of the carbon tax to people making under 100K per year is expected to be $895 million.



That means that $225 million will be handed back to Albertans above what they will pay in carbon tax.



What’s more, low income Albertans saw a significantly higher gain on their rebates, according to Clark. People making between 20k and 40k per year realized about a 63 per cent gain over what they paid into the carbon tax.



He said while he supports rebates for people at the low end of the income scale, he’d rather see the carbon tax implemented in a revenue neutral way as it already has been in BC, with money used to bring down income and business tax rates.



“We have a huge business opportunity of we have the right kind of carbon tax,” said Clark. “The NDP is making a mess of a simple policy.”



In an emailed statement, Environment Minister Shannon Phillips didn’t do much to counter Clark’s wealth redistribution claims.



“Carbon rebates are putting money in Albertans’ pockets who right now are struggling to get by,” the statement read. “The government is making sure that all Albertans have what they need to get through these tough economic times.”