City renovates old Civic Cafeteria into new “in-camera” boardroom

With no ribbon ceremony and no fuss, the City of Calgary opened new $2.65 million meeting spaces for city councillors and other staffers to use during in-camera sessions.

It’s in the old Civic Cafeteria space, which closed in 2012. According to the news of the day, food sales were down, and a significant capital investment was needed to revamp the space; years later that investment is here.

This is all part of the city’s $34 million renovations scheduled for old city hall, according to the city.

That includes a brand new boardroom, reception lobby, catering staging area and washrooms – and the cost to demolish the aging cafeteria equipment.

Coun. Sean Chu said the money was approved more than a year ago. He described it as a “necessary evil.”

“Every time we do something, it always costs a lot of money, it’s something I’ve been trying to fix,” said Chu.

Metro’s requests for a tour and interview about the new facility were not fulfilled by deadline, but questions about the renovation’s particulars were answered via email.

“Through value engineering we took a number of steps to ensure that the space met the end users needs while being fiscally responsible,” said Tamara Woolgar in a written statement. She details features like LED, low voltage controllable lighting throughout the space, and “carefully selected” finishes that control the acoustics of the room.

Included are some “Italian made but purchased and distributed in Canada” bathroom tiles.

The city could not provide a breakdown of costs on specific finishes.

Chu said the boardroom is equipped with brand new, high tech features. One of the things he highlighted was the elimination of speaking into microphones – they’re now built into the ceiling.

Woolgar said the council boardroom is 1,384 square feet and can hold 32 people around the table, there’s room around the perimeter for and additional 12 to 14 seated.