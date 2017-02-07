CMLC putting $150 million into Victoria Park redevelopment

With East Village now coming together, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation is pivoting slightly to begin work on plans for Victoria Park.



The area that encompasses Stampede Park will get an investment of $150 million with the end goal of turning the east end into a cultural and entertainment district.



In Feburary 2016, CMLC signed an agreement with Calgary Stampede to collaborate on a master plan for development.



Susan Veres, senior VP of strategy and business development at CMLC, said as with East Village, CMLC will develop the vision and invest in the core infrastructure. It will be up to development partners to help realize the vision.



They’ll begin meeting with developers this summer.



CMLC is also looking to citizens to provide feedback on what they’d like to see added to the area to complement the existing amenities.



“People travel, they see other things they like,” said Veres. “That’s what we want to hear. How can Victoria Park grow? What ideas do you have or ideals that we need to maintain?”



Mark Johnson, president of Denver-based landscape architecture firm Civitas, said the area’s location next to the Elbow River and the Stampede Grounds makes it a wonderful asset.



His job is to help revitalize the area in a way that pays tribute to the history.



“If you considered the generations of people who have loved and experienced the Stampede, my question is, how do we design this public space to somehow resonate with what that means?” he said.



Although it’s early days, Veres said plans include an extension of 17 Ave SE into Stampede Park, completing another stage of RiverWalk, and extensions to the Cycle Track network.