DNA from all three victims located at Garland farm: Expert

DNA from all three victims—Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien— was found at the Garland farm, court heard Tuesday.

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the apparent June 2014 slayings of the Likneses and O’Brien. Their bodies were never recovered.

Vivian Mohrbutter, a forensic analyst for the RCMP’s National Forensic Lab, was qualified as an expert in court Tuesday to give opinion evidence in regards to DNA.

Mohrbutter began working on the case in the summer of 2014, and told the court how she and her colleagues worked into the nights and weekends running tests on the evidence seized in this investigation as it was given an “urgent status.”

She told the court she was “confident” in the results from her testing.

The forensic analyst told the court of how she was supplied with “known” DNA samples for the three victims – a toothbrush for Kathryn, a razor for Alvin and a hockey helmet for Nathan—that allowed her to create DNA profiles for comparison purposes.

DNA swabs taken from within the Liknes home yielded multiple results for all three victims, including blood swabs taken from walls, stairs and mattresses.

A few such examples included blood swabs taken off a pair of 45-pound dumbbells in the garage that tested positive for DNA from both Alvin and Kathy.

DNA from all three victims was also found on items seized by police from the Garland farm.

On a hacksaw, Mohrbutter found matches for DNA profiles of both Nathan and Alvin, while DNA from both Alvin, Kathy was found on a light switch in an outbuilding and DNA from all three victims on a pair of rubber boots.

There was a “1 in 130 billion chance” that the DNA sample for Nathan could belong to anyone else.

Court also heard of how DNA from Alvin was found on the tongue of the right shoe seized from Douglas Garland at his arrest.

Garland’s DNA was also found on a pair of green rubber gloves, and on two pairs of handcuffs, a knife and a baton found in a black duffle bag in a Garland farm outbuilding.

The forensic analyst also told court of some products used in labs to clean DNA off equipment. She said she was familiar with one such commercial product called RNase Away– a bottle of this product was also found at the Garland farm.