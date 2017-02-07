Jon Dore returns to Calgary's Laugh Shop

Comedian Jon Dore is performing in Calgary this week, and he gave Metro Calgary special sneak peek into his act.

“At one point, I am going to be welcomed onto the stage,” he explained. “I am going to grab the microphone and my voice will be amplified to the audience. Which works in my favour, in that, they know to listen to me, and if anyone’s talking I can talk over them. So we’re going to implement that age old strategy, which seems to work.”

From there, Dore promises to feed the audience information, and then surprise them with a misdirection, which should result in laughs.

“And I’ll probably do that over and over again, until I reach my contractually obligated time that I’m supposed to do.”

Dore has been a staple of the Canadian comedy scene for years now, with regular appearances on Comedy Now!, the Jon Dore Television Show and Funny As Hell.

Despite his upbringing in Canada, Dore spends most of his time working in the U.S., so his current Canadian tour is like a return to his roots.

“It’s nice to come home,” he said. “The fact that I’m in Calgary performing, I’m getting a little excited.”

The Ontario native is used to performing in Calgary – in fact, he said the Laugh Shop is one of his favourite clubs. Typically, he would come to the city and call out the Flames for not doing so well, but admits this year they’re on the bubble.

At the end of the day, he’s just happy doing standup, getting in front of any audience to steep in the love when things go well – or get back to the drawing board when things don’t.

“It’s what you do, and you do it. What else are you going to do? It’s not like I’m going to reverse course and apply to be a bartender again,” he said. “It’s what you know, it’s what you do, so you do it.”