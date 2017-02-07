Juno Beach Academy recommended for closure
There are currently 15 students enrolled at Juno Beach Academy
Calgary’s Canadian history and military studies school will likely give it’s final salute at the end of this school
Calgary board of education’s Juno Beach Academy opened in 2003 and at
Sydney Smith, director for CBE area five, said they’ve had many engagements in an effort to bolster numbers—but to no avail.
“Parents have come to understand why we are where we are and are recommending this closure,” she said.
Juno Beach students currently take their core classes at Lord Beaverbrook High School, and Smith said they will be accommodated there to finish their high school years.
