Juno Beach Academy recommended for closure

Calgary’s Canadian history and military studies school will likely give it’s final salute at the end of this school year, after the CBE board of trustees recommended it’s closure.

Calgary board of education’s Juno Beach Academy opened in 2003 and at it’s peak was home to 195 students, but numbers have dwindled quickly, and there are now only 15 students attending the school in grades 10-12.

Sydney Smith, director for CBE area five, said they’ve had many engagements in an effort to bolster numbers—but to no avail.

“Parents have come to understand why we are where we are and are recommending this closure,” she said.

Juno Beach students currently take their core classes at Lord Beaverbrook High School, and Smith said they will be accommodated there to finish their high school years.