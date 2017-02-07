Missing Calgary boy found alive after nearly 4 hours in cold
The nine-year-old did not have his coat or boots, according to police
Police were able to quickly call off the search for a missing nine-year-old boy just moments after a release went out to the media.
Det. Andy Nguyen with the Calgary Police Service said the boy was found conscious and breathing near the corner of Varsity and 53 Street NW.
He said EMS was en route to assess the boy.
According to Nguyen, the boy had been outdoors and walking since about 3:30 p.m. without his coat or winter boots.
Temperatures today reached a high of about -20 degrees Celsius.
“Apparently he asked to go to the bathroom just before school let out. He never got on his bus,” said Nguyen.
