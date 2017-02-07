Missing Calgary boy found alive after nearly 4 hours in cold

Police were able to quickly call off the search for a missing nine-year-old boy just moments after a release went out to the media.

Det. Andy Nguyen with the Calgary Police Service said the boy was found conscious and breathing near the corner of Varsity and 53 Street NW.

He said EMS was en route to assess the boy.

According to Nguyen, the boy had been outdoors and walking since about 3:30 p.m. without his coat or winter boots.

Temperatures today reached a high of about -20 degrees Celsius.