Overdose deaths up more than 30 per cent from last year in Alberta

One of the authors of Alberta’s Mental Health Review (MHR) is anxious to see what the province’s next move is, after 13 months of relative silence.

Mental illness is often intertwined with addiction, and each exasperates the other, according to Dr. David Swann, co-chair of the MHR.

According to data released by Alberta Health on Tuesday, 343 Albertans died of apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl last year.

That’s more than a 30 per cent increase from 2015, when 257 people died from apparent overdoses.

Swann said the provincial government must take a comprehensive approach to Alberta’s opioid crisis, starting with implementing the recommendations from the review published in December 2015.

“I appreciate it takes time, but I think we deserve an update,” Swann said.

The MHR calls for better collaboration between the province and stakeholders to identify mental health problems earlier in life, provide the right care in a timely manner, and offer comprehensive support to those struggling with addiction.

“Nobody chooses to live a life of addiction. It’s a terrible life,” Swann said.

Many people struggling with opiate addiction come out of traumatic childhoods, or are unable to transition off a legitimate opioid prescription in a healthy way, leaving them to take to the streets as recourse, according to Swann.

“In many cases, it renders them powerless to do anything with their lives that they would choose to do, if they were able,” he said, emphasizing a complete support system including counselling, stable housing, social and spiritual support, and opioid replacement therapy (ORT) needs to be in place for success.

“It’s going to take more resources, there’s just no way around it,” Swann said.

An implementation committee for the review’s recommendations has been working to decide the province’s next steps, according to Brandy Payne, Alberta’s associate minister of health.

“There’s quite a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” Payne said.

The province announced new actions to address the crisis Tuesday, including two additional ORT clinics for Alberta – one in Grand Prairie that will open this spring, and one in the Central Zone – the exact location is still being determined, but Payne hopes it will open by the end of this year.

Detoxification beds have also been added in Medicine Hat and Calgary, with some on the way for Red Deer and Lethbridge.

“We’ve been focusing on harm reduction and expanding treatment access,” Payne said.

“We know the need is high across the province.”

Swann said the province would save “millions” if people could access comprehensive supports when they need it, rather than weeks later.

“Just treating the symptom of the addictions, which is taking ORT and getting people out of the illegal system – it isn’t enough,” Swann said.