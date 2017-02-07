Shadow puppets, giant masks and more announced for Calgary's Festival of Animated Objects

Calgary’s about to get drenched on the raw, real emotion that can only be delivered by a puppet.

This year’s lineup for the Festival of Animated Objects (Calgary’s annual puppetry theatre festival) has been announced, and it’s exploring every possible medium of puppetry.

We’re not stringing you along here, because one of the most interesting shows on the docket is a shadow puppet feature called Broken Sugar Bowl.

“Shadow puppetry goes down crazy rabbit holes – you can do layering, you can work with different mediums,” explained Pete Balkwill, curator of live programming. “The application of shadow puppetry goes way beyond just a simple black shadow on a white screen.”

The show itself comes from award-winning poet Mildred Tremblay, and is a weave of three poems used to create the story of the “Old Woman.”

Balkwill himself takes to the stage with a remount of The Unlikely Birth of Istvan, one of the first show Old Trout Puppet Workshop created (back when they were working out of a barn).

Then there’s Loon.

On the topic of different mediums, Loon is a show that works with oversized masks, from a company out of Portland.

“It’s a delightful story of a man that falls in love with the moon.”

And not all the action is taking place on the stage either – there will be roving suitcase puppet shows around the multiple venues where the shows will take place.

These Mini-Theatre Arcade shows are only a minute or two long, and are meant for one audience member at a time.

“Most people leave quite delighted,” laughed puppeteer Kyle Hinton.

Balkwill said puppets, in any form, hearken back to the stone age, when our ancestors were trying to tell stories and make sense of the world from their caves.

“They sit on a shamanistic level. It takes a community to actually make the thing live and breathe,” he said. “You take this effigy, this representation of something – which isn’t the thing – and then you put it in front of a group of people and ask them to agree with you, that what you’re holding is a turtle.

“It’s not a turtle. It’s a lump of wood. But everybody works to embrace the possible that this is now a turtle. In a weird, alchemic way – you actually create a turtle.”