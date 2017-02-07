Southern Alberta mother guilty in beating death of two-year-old son

CALGARY — A 30-year-old mother who had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her toddler in 2014 has entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In September 2014, Livia Starlight called 911 to come to the Tsuu T'ina First Nation for her unconscious son Traezlin.

While en route to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the two-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and died in hospital days later.

During the police investigation, Starlight admitted to having hit the boy several times out of frustration.

An autopsy determined Traezlin’s death was the result of blunt force trauma that seriously damaged his brain and spinal cord.

Traezlin had been returned to his mother by Tsuut’ina Family Services just three months prior to his death.

The boy had been in foster care over concerns regarding drug and alcohol abuse in the home.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 7.