Garland tried to sneak back on to farm while under surveillance: police

In the early hours of July 14, 2014, while under surveillance by the Calgary police, Douglas Garland attempted to return to his family's farm, court heard Wednesday.

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the summer 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.

Court heard Wednesday from two members of the Calgary Police Service Strike Force Unit- CPS surveillance team.

The officers told jurors of how they were tasked with following "T5" – code for Douglas Garland – in July 2014.

On the night of July 13 into the early hours of July 14 the officer detailed tailing Garland when, after purchasing a flashlight and gloves from Wal-Mart, he drove past his family's farm before ultimately attempting to walk onto the property from a back road.

Const. Richard Massicotte said it's at that point that a marked police car already on the farm moved towards where Garland was walking and shone their lights at him.

Massicotte said Garland took off, running away from police and into the tall grass of the field.

"There were two constables in pursuit of him at that point," said Massicotte, “They kept saying he was 10 feet in front of them, 15 feet in front and we were wondering how they hadn’t caught him.”

Massicotte said the constables became separated, but one officer remained on Garland’s heels as he disappeared into a tree line.

According to Massicotte, he and other members of the Strike Force Team quickly figured out why it had been difficult to catch Garland as they drove into the grass in a truck—becoming engulfed in the thick pasture.

Once at the treeline, Massicotte said HAWCS shone their lights down at the area. He said he could hear Garland moving around in the bush, and called him by name to surrender.

“Douglas Garland, this is city police come out of the bushes,” Massicotte told court he yelled.