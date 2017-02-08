Blood showed signs of 'clean up' in kitchen of Liknes home: Analyst

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Gruesome evidence given by a blood spatter analyst in the Douglas Garland triple-murder trial Wednesday painted a horrific scene in which swabs of the blood from the Liknes home returned DNA results for all three victims

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the apparent June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien—who had stayed for an impromptu sleepover June 29, 2014.

Acting Sgt. Jodi Arns, a blood spatter analyst for the Calgary Police Service, detailed blood patterns—drips, wipes, transfers and spattering—found throughout the Liknes home in June 2014.

In a gut-wrenching moment, Arns told the court of a blood transfer at the top of the stairs of the Liknes home second floor landing. Arns said that because of the presence of “friction ridges” she believes the transfer stain to be from a hand.

DNA from the stain returned with mixed results—matching profiles for Kathryn Liknes, and five-year-old O’Brien.

In the spare bedroom of the Liknes home, blood could be seen in two larger stains of the doorframe as well as saturating the carpet and bedding. The majority of the DNA testing in the room was a match for Kathryn, including a blood impact stain near the floor that had “characteristics consistent with hair strands," while blood drops of the bed matched Nathan’s DNA.

In the master bedroom, where DNA for Alvin Liknes was found, there was yet another bloody scene.

Blood could be seen in a large, saturated pool next to the bed, and other stains were on an air conditioning unit, TV and bongo drum next to the bed.

“There was more than 100 spatter stains on the drum,” said Arns.

Bloody drag marks from the bedroom to the top of the stairs also came back as a DNA match for Alvin, court heard.

Blood found in the lower landing of the home, heading in towards the Liknes’ attached garage again came back as a DNA matches for both Alvin and Kathy.

When asked if a large blood stain near the floor of the landing could have been the result of a gunshot, Arns said that wasn’t her opinion.

“Could be a foot, could be a hand, could be a dumbbell...it's more indicative of a blunt object,” she said.

Court heard earlier in the trial that blood found on a pair of 45-pound dumbbells in the garage matched DNA profiles for both Likneses.

In the kitchen, blood tested matched the DNA profile of Kathryn. Arns said there were “signs of a clean-up,” and she thought some of the blood had been wiped or mopped up.