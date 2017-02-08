Calgary boardroom, reception hall reno optics off: Taxpayer Federation

It’s modern, energy efficient and complete with economically chosen finishes, but for some, the Italian-tiled renovated space isn’t sitting well.

On Monday, councillors were ushered off to their new meeting space. An in-camera boardroom was part of a $2.65 million revamp undertaken by the city that suddenly found itself short on meeting space after historic City Hall was shuttered for a four-year renovation.

To the city, a recently-unveiled renovation to the old, unused, cafeteria space is worth every penny, but the public and tax advocates don’t all see it that way.

“The cost on a square foot basis is absolutely in line,” said Darrel Bell, director of Corporate Properties and Buildings. “In my report to council the cost-saving in time and dollars (for the city hall project)…this is a sound investment and it lives beyond historic City Hall. It’s an amenity that the city will continue to use far into the future.”

Bell said in four years, once old city hall opens after renovations, the in-camera room will continue to be used as council’s private meeting place. The power reception hall will be used much more widely.

But for Paige MacPherson, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the city’s giving citizens another tough pill to swallow. This time it’s coming in the form of a new boardroom where she said decisions about tax dollars are made behind closed doors.

“If they want to have a meeting space for their secret meetings, the number of which we know are increasing over the years, and they want all the frills - well, that costs money,” MacPherson said.

She said it would be encouraging to see the city cutting back in other areas in order to allocate cash to projects, like the cafeteria renovation. And she hasn’t seen that yet.

“They’ve slowed the growth of spending,” said MacPherson. “It begs the question: is this a core service, or at the very least could council have cut back on the frills of their fancy renovation?”

Although the city told Metro the finishes and fixtures chosen for the space, including LED fixtures and Italian-made Canadian distributed bathroom tiles were economical, the city wasn’t able to produce a cost breakdown.