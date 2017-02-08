Calgary’s growth concentrated in the core and outer edges: Census

Calgary is growing quickly, but it’s not necessarily expanding outward in the way you might think.



The first round of data released from last year’s national census shows a ring of declining communities in Calgary’s suburbs, surrounding the downtown area.



Communities such as Brentwood in the north or Canyon Meadows in the south saw negative growth, while the overall city saw 13 per cent growth over five years.



The core has seen continued growth, and many new communities at the edges of the city are also registering growth as new builds go up.



University of Calgary economist and general number cruncher Trevor Tombe said when it’s mapped out, it’s visually stark.



He noted the trend across Canada is to see growth in areas that are already dense.



“Chestermere, Cochrane, Airdrie – are all growing at these very rapid rates,” he said. “So we have this interesting dynamic here where cities around major cities like Calgary are growing faster, but then within the city, you’re having, on average, a concentration in the core.”



Tim Reid, owner of Phoenix Real Estate Investing, said this data matches up with the trends he’s seeing in the market.



Through the downturn especially, he’s seen people ‘trading up’ their homes and moving to slightly pricier digs closer to the core.



“The other thing that happens is someone who might’ve been really inner city might move a little further away, because some of those estate communities are starting to go further and further out,” said Reid.



He said lot prices are down, and people are buying outside the city and building their dream homes.



Tombe said we don’t have the census data we need just yet to say why that is happening, but he said it’s a safe bet that it has something to do with immigration.



“If you’re a migrant, coming in from abroad, you’re just tending to locate in cities,” said Tombe.



The other thing he suspects may be causing this is the city’s own efforts to combat sprawl and encourage densification.



In February 2016, Calgary city council unanimously approved an off-site levy bylaw that would charge developers the full cost of water and sewer on new developments.



There’s also been a push for transit oriented development, which allows for pockets of density close to CTrain stations and major bus routes.