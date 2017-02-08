Photos: A look at Calgary's not-so-secret $2.65M new boardroom and reception hall

When Calgary's old city hall went down for a 4-year renovation hiatus, it became time to find a new place to gather dignitaries, media and establish a better meeting place for in-camera items.

Meet the new boardroom and reception hall.

They're located behind the Council Chamber, right by the public bathrooms in the Municipal Building Plaza.

The two navy blue doors open to reveal a brightly-lit reception room, a seating area on the right and multiple doors.

On the left-hand side is an updated version of the old city hall's Power Reception Hall. This one is mostly white, can be set for banquets or host media for presentations. There's a podium and audio-visual hookups.

The ceiling has a hanging-tiled effect, these are sometimes referred to as cloud ceilings.

Outside a hallway, there are bathrooms on the left hand side, and on the right a servery, where catering can be set up.

Winding down the hallway, past some of the city's art (which when not in use is kept in a storage facility) is the new boardroom.

The "u" shaped table has seats with councillor name plates and one end of the room is equipped with whiteboard markers and erasers.

Each seating place has a button, instead of a microphone. Those are now located in the ceiling.