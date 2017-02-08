Calgary police charge four in 2016 homicide

Four people have been charged with first-degree murder from a 2016 homicide that investigators believe was motivated by money.

Trevor Lomond, 33, was found unconscious at a residence in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. on Sept. 13, 2016. He died approximately one week later.

A news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) says the homicide may have been over “a possible outstanding debt.”

The CPS Homicide Unit arrested three of the suspects in Calgary, and one man was apprehended in Edmonton by local police.

Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, 30; Abdulrizak Osman Jeyte, 30; Mahad Liban Dirir, 31; and Ahmed Mohamed Farah, 32, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder.