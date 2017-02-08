City of Calgary looking into Taxi Lottery oddity

Taxi drivers believe something has gone amiss with the city’s latest taxi plate lottery.

Names of the plate winners were posted, and as taxi driver hopefuls looked on to see if they were the lucky winners, something wasn’t quite right. It appeared a driver had won the lottery twice.

The city is now looking into what may have caused a driver to appear on the winner list, and contingency list making them a contender for one of the city’s latest plate releases.

In late January, the city held a taxi plate lottery and chose 222 applicants to be newly-minted plate holders. According to the livery department, there were more than 2,200 participants.

The 2017 Taxi License Selection list document is eight pages long with 242 names on it. Winner number 42 and 227 were under the same name.

The city’s list reflects two draws, their 222 primary winners, and a contingency list which would cover any users who are not deemed “eligible” to hold a plate.

Mandeep Leghe paid nearly $200 to enter, and he’s concerned with the process.

Drivers were told that applicants could only enter the lottery once, according to Leghe . They were also told that current plate holders won’t be allowed to apply to the lottery.

“Who knows, if this guy has two slips – someone could have five slips,” Leghe said. “A lot of my friends were in this lottery… and it’s a totally unfair process.”

He and friends are calling for a third-party process to look into how the city conducted their lottery.

“The city just earns money, and they don’t care,” Leghe said. “How can a person be on their list twice?”

When asked about the document, and plate holders applying to the lottery, the city offered Metro a written response.

“Livery Transport is aware of this possible discrepancy and is conducting an audit investigation into the Taxi Plate License lottery process,” wrote spokeswoman Georgina Parton. “Once complete, we will address any findings accordingly.”