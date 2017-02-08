City of Calgary looking into Taxi Lottery oddity
Name of one potential driver appeared twice, harboring suspicion in plate-holder hopefuls
Taxi drivers believe something has gone amiss with the city’s latest taxi plate lottery.
Names of the plate winners were posted, and as taxi driver hopefuls looked on to see if they were the lucky winners, something wasn’t quite right. It appeared a driver had won the lottery twice.
The city is now looking into what may have caused a driver to appear on the winner list, and contingency list making them a contender for one of the city’s latest plate releases.
In late January, the city held a taxi plate lottery and chose 222 applicants to be newly-minted plate holders. According to the livery department, there were more than 2,200 participants.
The 2017 Taxi License Selection list document is eight pages long with 242 names on it. Winner number 42 and 227 were under the same name.
The city’s list reflects two draws, their 222 primary winners, and a contingency list which would cover any users who are not deemed “eligible” to hold a plate.
Mandeep
Drivers were told that applicants could only enter the lottery once, according to
“Who knows, if this guy has two slips – someone could have five slips,”
He and friends are calling for a third-party process to look into how the city conducted their lottery.
“The city just earns money, and they don’t care,”
When asked about the document, and plate holders applying to the lottery, the city offered Metro a written response.
“Livery Transport is aware of this possible discrepancy and is conducting an audit investigation into the Taxi Plate License lottery process,” wrote spokeswoman Georgina Parton. “Once complete, we will address any findings accordingly.”
The plates won’t be released until all of the winners are vetted and found eligible.
