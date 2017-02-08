One man injured in northeast Calgary fire
The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening burns to his face and hands
One man suffered serious burns after a fire in the city's northeast Tuesday night.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., EMS paramedics responded to the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E., where they found a structure on fire.
An adult male, age unknown, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. He was suffering from serious burns to his face and hands.
EMS officials say his condition is considered to be stable, and his injuries non life-threatening.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
