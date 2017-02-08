Pincher Creek shut down due to ongoing emergency: RCMP

The Pincher Creek RCMP and RCMP Emergency Response Teams are currently attending an emergency call in the town of Pincher Creek.

Police have asked the public to remain clear of the area for now.

On social media, RCMP are asking residents not to share any details about the incident, so as to not compromise officers in the area.

RCMP officials have confirmed there are no injuries at this time.



The Pincher Creek town office, swimming pool and Memorial Community Centre Arena are closed for the day, according to the town's website.