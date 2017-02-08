Suspect in Calgary triple murder tried to clean up blood: forensic expert

CALGARY — A blood pattern expert says there appeared to be several attempts to clean up the home where a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson disappeared.

Acting Staff Sgt. Jodi Arns was testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien vanished from the home in June 2014.

Arns studied several areas of the house where blood was found — including spatter on the walls, a saturated carpet and pools on the floor.

Arns said there were some areas where the blood had been diluted and had what she called a "swipe pattern," indicating they had been wiped with a cloth or mop.