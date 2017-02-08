Three-alarm fire forces 60 to flee northeast Calgary homes

Sixty people had to flee from 12 homes in Calgary's northeast after a fire initially broke out at a house under construction early Wednesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a building fire in the new northeast community of Cityscape. When fire crews arrived, the home under construction had been destroyed by fire and had spread to two neighbouring homes.

Fire officials upgraded the fire to a third alarm to make sure they had enough resources to battle the blaze and prevent the further spread to surrounding homes.

Calgary police helped the evacuation effort and diverted traffic around the scene.

No injuries were reported.

One home was completely destroyed, two others suffered significant fire damage and six others had exterior heat damage. Displaced residents had all found alternate accommodations, though a Calgary Transit bus had been brought in to house anyone without a place to go.