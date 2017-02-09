Alberta Better Business Bureau warn province not to get 'catphished' this valentine's season
If your online honey is asking for money the Southern Alberta BBB is asking you to steer clear
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
If you're a single searching for love online, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Alberta has a message for you: don't catch a
According to a BBB release issued Thursday, Canadians lost $17 million in romance-related scams last year.
So, with Valentine's Day around the corner, here's their advice on web-wove affairs that won't leave you heartbroken, and worse, broke.
The BBB says "catphishing" or, "catfishing" as the popular MTV series calls it, is when someone is trying to hook up with you online, but they're not quite who you think they are.
Unlike the reality show, these folks are out for one thing, and one thing only: your money.
"People who aren't in a relationship can feel lonely or excluded from this holiday, and some may turn to online dating sites to make a quick connection with someone," says Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen,
"But there are fraudulent Cupids out there waiting to take advantage of the kindness and generosity of others in an attempt to win their trust and affections. If you're suspicious about the true intentions of your Valentine, educate yourself on the signs of a
Here are BBB's 10 warning sings you might be getting taken for a ride (not the joyous kind):
- Too hot to be true - Does the dude, or lady you're messaging have a model-perfect profile pic? Is there only one picture, or few photos? Pay attention to vast age differences. Catphishers don't usually use their own photos – especially if they are about to commit fraud.
- In a hurry to get off of the site - Do they want your number right away? Want to call but don't want to video chat? They're trying to go off grid to minimize their risk in getting caught.
- Dropping the "L" word too soon - These people are in a hurry to get into your heart, and your wallet. A catphisher will drop the love bomb early – and in extreme cases ask you to marry them.
- They'll talk about trust regularly - Catphishers will talk about how important trust is to them in an attempt to prepare you for a request for money that they will promise to pay back.
- Avoiding meeting in person - This is similar to the too good to be true photo stiuation. Most catphish profiles are fakes, so they don't want to meet in person and blow their cover.
- They live far away - Catphishers always conveniently live too far away to meet up in person, but might pull at your heart strings to wire them money for a romantic trip to meet face to face (don't fall for it).
- Working out of town - They live in town, but are away on business all the time, so you haven't been able to meet up yet. Same song and dance as warning sign number 6.
- Broken English - Is your sweetheart claiming to be from your hometown? Even telling you that you graduated from the same school, but they can't string together a gramatically correct sentence? It's a little phishy.
- Hard luck stories - Their car broke down, they can't pay the power bill right away and need to borrow money – don't give them any cash.
- Asking for money - Straight up, they go for your cash and you haven't met them? No, just no.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters