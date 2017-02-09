Alberta Better Business Bureau warn province not to get 'catphished' this valentine's season

If you're a single searching for love online, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Alberta has a message for you: don't catch a catphish .

According to a BBB release issued Thursday, Canadians lost $17 million in romance-related scams last year.

So, with Valentine's Day around the corner, here's their advice on web-wove affairs that won't leave you heartbroken, and worse, broke.

The BBB says "catphishing" or, "catfishing" as the popular MTV series calls it, is when someone is trying to hook up with you online, but they're not quite who you think they are.

Unlike the reality show, these folks are out for one thing, and one thing only: your money.

"People who aren't in a relationship can feel lonely or excluded from this holiday, and some may turn to online dating sites to make a quick connection with someone," says Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO of BBB Serving Southern Alberta and East Kootenay.

"But there are fraudulent Cupids out there waiting to take advantage of the kindness and generosity of others in an attempt to win their trust and affections. If you're suspicious about the true intentions of your Valentine, educate yourself on the signs of a catphishing scam to ensure you won't be left broken-hearted and empty-handed."

Here are BBB's 10 warning sings you might be getting taken for a ride (not the joyous kind):