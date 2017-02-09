Avalanche warning issued for Kananaskis Country

Avalanche Canada and the Kananaskis Public Safety Team are urging recreational backcountry users thinking about a trip to the mountains this weekend to exercise caution.

An avalanche warning issued Thursday covers Kananaskis Country, Waterton Lakes National Park, Avalanche Canada’s South Rockies, the Lizard and Flathead regions, and the southern part of the Purcells region.

The warning is in effect from Friday, Feb. 10 to Monday, Feb. 13.

A news release from the province said a recent storm has doubled the current snowpack’s depth, and more snow is on it’s way – combined with warming temperatures, backcountry adventurers could inadvertently trigger an avalanche.

Those with little or no avalanche training are encouraged to avoid potentially hazardous terrain.

Anyone in the backcountry should carry avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel.

“Experienced backcountry recreationists are urged to travel on simple terrain such as small, low-angle, well-supported features with no large steep slopes or cornices above,” the release said.