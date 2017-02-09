Calgary lifts snow route parking ban

Good news, Calgary – the parking ban has been lifted.

As of 6 a.m. this morning, vehicles are once again allowed to park along designated snow routes, 12 hours earlier than anticipated.

More than 3,500 tickets were issued by the Calgary Parking Authority during the 60 hours the ban was in effect.

They are enforceable up to a maximum of 72 hours.

Snow route parking bans are called when large amounts of snow fall within a short timeframe, resulting in heavy accumulation.

The recent ban, which targets secondary routes, was Calgary’s first in three years.