Calgary police nab alleged three-time bank robber

Calgary police have booked a man they believe is behind three robberies.

Each time, the bandit enters a bank, approaches a teller with a robbery note, and lets them know he's armed – during one of the incidents, police say he verbally threatened the staff.

The incidents were:

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at approximately 1:45 p.m., at the RBC in the 5600 block of 4 Street NW.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., at the CIBC in the 5600 block of 4 Street NE.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at approximately 12 p.m., at the CIBC in the 2300 block of Centre Street north.

After his final alleged robbery, investigators from the Calgary Police Service Robbery Team found the suspect. He was arrested in the Thorncliffe area without incident.

No one was injured in any of the alleged bank robberies.