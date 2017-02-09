Calgary police officer recounts pursuit of Douglas Garland in Airdrie-area field

Just 18-months into her career as a Calgary police officer, Jamie Parhar found herself in pursuit of Douglas Garland as he attempted to evade police through chest-high grass in a rural Airdrie field, court heard Thursday.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the June 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

In the early hours of July 14, 2014, Parhar said she and her partner—who usually worked in District 2—had volunteered to aid with maintaining continuity at the Garland farm where police were still collecting evidence.

The two were asked to conduct a traffic stop of a Silver Hyundai Accent that the “Strike Force Unit”—a covert police surveillance team tailing the recently released Garland—said he was driving.

Parhar testified Thursday that she and her partner attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but by the time they did it had parked in a gravel driveway. Parhar and her partner were told Garland was walking in the field towards his family’s farm.

The partners were asked pursue Garland and decided to drive their marked police vehicle into the field.

“It was pitch black, you couldn't see anything," she said.

"The terrain was not ideal and the car didn't handle it very well." She said that after unhooking one wire fence they were forced out of their vehicle into foot pursuit when they reached another wooden fence.

Parhar explained that the Strike Force team had provided she and her partner with one of their radios to maintain communication, which she wore—but due to the thick foliage and the fact her partner was without a radio, the two became separated.

Shortly after, Parhar received information on the radio that Garland had begun running and changed directions when he realized he was being pursued.

“Due to the level of terrain and how uneven it was we weren't able to break into a sprint. It was awful,” Parhar testified, adding she feared she might “break an ankle.”

At that point, around 1:20 a.m. HAWCS helicopter provided overhead support using their “night sun” light to light up the area where Garland was now hiding in a tree line.

Const. Lane Trim, who was in HAWCS that night, also took the stand Thursday, explaining how he had an infrared camera on—which made it very easy to see the silhouettes of people moving through the field.

Court was shown a video of the HAWCS footage, in which both Parhar and Garland could be seen.

Parhar said HAWCS was communicating with her, telling her where Garland was hiding, as she still couldn’t see him in the tall grass and darkness.

Trim said they told Parhar that Garland was hiding in the trees near her location.

“It was a very thick wall of trees and shrubbery, I couldn't see anything past the initial wall,” Parhar said, adding she wasn’t concerned she’d lost her partner until HAWCS asked her where her back up was.

Waiting at the edge of the tree line, the video shows that Parhar was standing almost directly in front of Garland but held back, gun drawn, waiting for other officers to arrive.

Moments later Parhar’s partner is seen arriving on the video, followed by a truck with the Strike Force Unit officers.

“I was still breathing heavily, still trying to collect myself,” Parhar said, explaining that the other officers yelled for Garland to reveal himself, which he did, coming out of the trees and laying face down on the ground.

“I placed the suspect in handcuffs.. he was very calm and collected,” she said. “He had that thousand yard stare, very expressionless.”

Garland was then placed in the back of the truck alongside the officers, who then handed him off to RCMP who transported him the Westwinds for arrest processing.