Calgary man watches multiple crashes as cars slide down slippery residential slope

A Zambonie may as well have polished his residential street, because like pucks on ice, cars were sliding by Todd Windle's window Wednesday night.

After Calgary’s major snowfall over the weekend, city crews worked tirelessly to clear main stretches, helping citizens get to work. But residential roads aren’t usually on the city’s priority list. So, come Wednesday, many citizens like Windle were tackling slick conditions to get out of communities.

The Australian lives in Bankview on a pretty steep hill.

“I don’t know what they can do about the buildup of ice on the road,” Windle said. “My dog ran across the road the other day and I fell over and slid down the hill on my a—trying to get the dog.”

He’s never seen anything like it.

After seeing a few close calls, with cars, Windle called 311 just after 6 p.m. when he got home from work to see if they could help by putting down gravel for traction.

And later that day, after watching multiple cars, including a police cruiser, slip down his street he called the non-emergency line.

“It happened right through until I went to bed at midnight, and people were still sliding down,” Windle said. “I think the last person, there were four of us who helped him get out of the ditch at the bottom of the hill, and that was 11:30 – it was bad. Really bad.”

He figures while he was watching he witnessed at least seven car crashes, and more than a dozen sliding vehicles.

In one photo he took, two people had collided and were taking pictures for insurance purposes. Windle said it was lucky he was nearby to run up to the top of the hill and ward off any more vehicles from coming down, and potentially crashing into the pedestrians.

Thursday morning, road crews laid down some gravel, but Windle said the road is still pretty slick.