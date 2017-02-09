Calgary's snow route parking ban to be lifted Thursday morning

It was the first time in three years the city had to enact a snow route parking ban, but 50 hours was enough to get the job done.

The city said it will lift the parking ban as of 6 a.m. Thursday – 12 hours ahead of the automatic 72-hour limit on a snow route parking ban.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Calgary Parking Authority had handed out 2,595 tickets in relation to the parking ban, according to Mike Derbyshire, general manager of the CPA.

Only 11 vehicles had to be towed.

Some of those tickets were for people parking on snow routes that had been cleared. The rules do not allow anyone to park on a snow route during the ban, even if the snow has been cleared.