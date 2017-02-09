Calgary student's #Vanlife at MRU stopped cold

Alana Keleigh is keeping a steady GPA, doing homework, and watching Netflix in her spare time just like any other Mount Royal University student.

But there’s one thing she can’t keep up: her van’s heat.

The environmental studies student was living in her van, nicknamed Carl, summer spring and fall finding parking spots overnight where she could and sitting her pint-sized home at school before scouting out a resting place after class.

That’s until the dead of winter hit in December, her propane furnace broke down and she couldn’t live her off-the-grid #Vanlife anymore – so she sought solace in MRU’s parking lots, purchasing a parking pass to stay above board.

That life hack only lasted six weeks before she was caught.

“I thought I was being clever in getting a school lot pass and plugging in so I could get an electric heater,” Keleigh said. The school gave her a letter, she calls an “eviction notice” on Wednesday. “It’s discouraging for sure, it’s a movement that’s around and people are starting to think more and more about lifestyles that aren’t necessarily the white picket fence, and there’s a lot of arbitrary restrictions in the way of that.”

Now, Keleigh is out $700, the cash she splurged to have parking privileges, and she needs a quick fix for her temperature problem. She wasn’t aware that by parking overnight she was acting against the school’s parking policy.

According to Gerry McHugh, the school’s parking manager, this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with overnight guests, and the school's simply not equipped facility or liability-wise to handle overnight parkers.

“To park overnight, and for many nights, we’re not set up for that,” McHugh said. “We’re not in an environment where parking out there, and camping out there in this kind of weather, we feel comfortable with.”

McHugh said it’s important that the campus community is safe, and policies like their parking one, are applied fairly across the board.

Keleigh felt the letter, which she and the institution both shared with Metro, was a heavy-handed approach. It referenced counselling services, and offered up help in her “transition.”

She said living in Carl isn’t just a financial choice, she believes in having a smaller footprint, and was happy to discover a lifestyle where roommates wouldn’t be necessary.

On social media the van dwelling lifestyle is blowing up, and becoming more mainstream. Although she’ll stay with her boyfriend from time to time, or at a friend’s after a night out, for her lifestyle the Dodge B-series van fits perfectly.

Her biggest issue is the parking policy they pointed to, which she had trouble finding.

“I’m not trying to hurt anybody, or do anything illegal,” Keleigh said. “It’s a huge waste of money to not be able to stay here.”

On a quick Google search, Metro couldn’t easily locate the policy, but after consulting the school was directed to a freely available copy online.

Now, she’s still set up on campus, mostly because the cold means she can’t start her van – but according to McHugh they are happy to help her move along.