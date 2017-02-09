Academic argues universities need meaningful indigenization instead of symbolic representation

It’s one thing to acknowledge traditional lands, but understanding the complicated history of indigenous people in Canada will require a little more effort.

Several academics from around North America are meeting at Mount Royal University (MRU) on Friday for a public forum that will discuss meaningful indigenization.

“Post-secondary education has not only been impacted by residential schools, it’s been impacted by the Indian Act and the economic and social gaps present in indigenous communities across our nation,” said John Fischer, director of the Iniskim Centre at MRU.

The word indigenization came about in 2012 from initiatives in international and national post-secondary institutions.

The Universities Canada Principles on Indigenous Education uses the term.

Fischer said the indigenization of MRU has been driven by the community.

“What makes our work strong at MRU is the excitement and involvement of staff and students throughout the process,” Fischer said.

“It’s a community initiative, not a consultative one.”

Frances Widdowson, associate professor in the department of economics, justice and policy studies at Mount Royal University, is speaking at the forum.

“The idea was to try and get as much balance as possible in the forum, so we could have different viewpoints expressed and come to a better understanding about what indigenization means for all universities,” said Widdowson, who studied the topic for 20 years as a policy analyst in the Northwest Territories.

She argues universities need meaningful indigenization instead of symbolic representation, and is concerned there is a lack of critical analysis of indigenization initiatives across Canada.

“Everyone is a bit afraid – we shouldn’t be fearful to criticize things, or say what we think is true,” Widdowson said.

She added it’s better to have a critical conversation, no matter how challenging, rather than avoid a difficult topic.

“We should be trying to include indigenous people in the actual academic conversations that are going on,” Widdowson said.