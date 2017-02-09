Calgary University veterinary students tested for stress

There comes a point when exam stress can creep in on a student’s success.

But for veterinary students in the U of C class of 2019, they’ve been given a tool to combat stress – and it’s by understanding it better.

Teryn Girard has been participating in the study for two years now. Along with a number of her classmates, she’s been filling out questionnaires and having salivary cortisol testing, as well as Speilberg’s State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), to evaluate stress levels before and after the Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs), a major exam the students endure several times in a year.

For her, the tests have stood out, because they show her she’s actually more stressed than she thinks she is.

“For me that let me know that I’m a passive coper, and that’s something going forward I have to be really aware of,” Girard said. “In veterinarian medicine, you have to be really resilient, you have to deal with your stress, but then you want to bounce back.”

Girard said her latest approach to the exam was different because of the research, she studied just as hard, but tried to make sure she was resting enough, she even took the day before the test off to unwind.

Darlene Donszelmann, senior instructor in clinical and diagnostic sciences at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine told Metro the program aims to do more than just help students prep mentally for their next test.

Her hope is the research will help the students build resiliency in what she’d categorize as a tough field.

“There’s a point where stress goes too far and it’s not productive, we’ve set about trying to measure and investigate cortisol and anxiety,” Donszelmann said. “Resiliency is to some degree a learned skill, I think if you can learn that as a skill and a mindset that helps you as you move forward in your career.”

Donszelmann said plans to add qualitative aspects of coping strategies to the study in future to tease out some of the more successful patterns to create a learning experience down the road.