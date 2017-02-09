Calgary wins winter cycling excellence award

Calgary’s wintery disposition has been used as fuel for those who oppose cycling infrastructure, but across the country, the city’s being applauded for their snowy commute successes.



On Thursday, the city was honoured with a 2017 “Winnie” Award that recognizes Calgary for “winter cycling excellence.”



The award, chosen by a jury made up of Winter Cycling Federation members, aims to recognize anyone with great ideas and accomplishments helping cooler cities advance forms of year-round sustainable transportation.



It was announced at the 5th annual Winter Cycling Congress in Montreal, where a member of the City of Calgary’s liveable streets division was there to accept it.



“They were selected for their commitment to year-round cycling in general,” said Anders Swanson, Canada Bikes Chair. “The focus on taking it as an essential service, and collecting data.”



Swanson said Calgary’s cycle commitments have inspired North-America, and some European countries have a keen eye on what the prairie city is doing too.



“When a city like Calgary opens a year-round network, it has positive repercussions for everyone else,” Swanson said. “It’s well known around the world.”



Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he thinks in some ways the city is following the rest of the world, and other ways they’re leading.



“With a very small amount of money we’ve created a very viable choice for people, and many, many more who will cycle into the future,” said Carra. “Getting accolades about being a winter-friendly bike city is an important, and nice step along the way.”