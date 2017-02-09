City boardroom bathrooms highlight need for gender-neutral consideration

A missed opportunity.

That’s what a trans woman who was formerly running for council has to say about the city’s decision to renovate a reception hall and boardroom with male and female bathrooms instead of a gender-neutral option.

The newly-minted meeting space has multiple stall bathrooms, clearly signed for each gender, but because of council’s direction on single stalls, a gender fluid option wasn’t considered.

According to the city, there’s a gender-neutral washroom right across from the entrance to the new space. It’s lockable, single use and signed – all points which tick the box for the council-directed policy to have gender-inclusive facilities.

But Amelia Marie Newbert, co-president of the Trans Equality Society of Alberta said this is a prime example where the City of Calgary could have taken a progressive step for change.

“I recognize that the funding and plans for this renovation were created and approved long before the city made the commitment to creating gender-inclusive spaces,” Newbert told Metro. “There was a really great chance for the city to be proactive.”

She said over the past months the community has worked to ensure respectful signage is posted for gender-neutral facilities, and even suggesting potential policies for gender inclusive facilities.

Although the original notice of motion was brought forward by Coun. Brian Pincott, Coun. Sean Chu, has recently been vocal about change coming from within the city.

According to him, council bathrooms, which used to be gender-neutral, now have a men’s and women’s sign – and when he saw the new bathrooms in the city’s renovation, he was surprised.