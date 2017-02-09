Edmonton and Calgary using similar ‘pickle’ mixture on roads

It seems the grass is always greener on the other side – even in the dead of winter.



On Wednesday, Coun. Andre Chabot told Metro he thought whatever the city was doing to keep roads clear wasn’t working.



“The pickle obviously doesn’t work in extremely cold temperatures – so what is the solution?” he asked.



“Pickle” is a mixture of mostly fine gravel, with three per cent salt, according to the city’s roads department.



Chabot thought Edmonton might be doing a better job with its snow clearing, specifically with the sand mixture they use to add traction to icy roads.



Metro called up the City of Edmonton, and it turns out their magic mixture isn’t a whole lot different than Calgary’s pickle.



John Potter, acting superintendent of roadway maintenance for the City of Edmonton, said for traction, they apply a mixture of sand with three per cent salt.



Potter also remarked that in his neck of the woods, they often hear about how Calgary is doing the better job of keeping roads clear.



Nobody in Calgary or Edmonton was able to explain the difference between sand and fine gravel, but many of the city of Calgary’s webpages on snow clearing refer to pickle as using sand, rather than fine gravel.



It would appear other solutions, such as more rigorous clearing, could cost a lot more.



Adding snow removal, for instance, instead of just plowing, could increase the snow removal budget ten times, according to Roads spokesperson Brittany Kustra.



“Our current budget is around $38 million. The addition of snow removal on all Priority 1 and Priority 2 routes would increase the budget to roughly $380,” she said.