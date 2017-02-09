Edmonton catching up to Calgary's flu numbers
Number of hospitalizations shows influenza taking Edmonton by storm, Calgary remains steady
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary's northern neighbours are experiencing an influx of influenza hospitalizations, according to the latest data from Alberta Health Services (AHS).
Edmonton has seen 371 hospitalizations of people with lab-confirmed influenza, not far behind Calgary's total of 487.
In Calgary, 14 people have died from lab-confirmed influenza.
RELATED: Flu deaths in Alberta rise to 34
Edmonton is a close second, with 13 flu-related deaths, despite high immunization rates in each city.
A total of 1,128,449 doses have been administered across the province.
The season typically wraps up in late February or March, after both influenza A and B have had their respective turns.
Cases of influenza B, which typically shows up after an initial wave of the A strain, are on the rise in Alberta with 49 confirmed so far.
Immunization clinics and pharmacies are still offering the vaccine, which protects against both influenza A and B.
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters