Judge delivers heartfelt speech to jurors of Garland trial

After four weeks of presenting evidence against Douglas Garland, the Crown closed its case Thursday afternoon.



Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in June of 2014.

After the loss of one juror, who was excused following the death of his son, 13 remain— twelve of whom will be tasked with deciding the fate of Garland.

On Monday, both the Crown and the defense are expected to deliver their final arguments in the case that has revealed a slew of disturbing evidence against Garland.

Justice David Gates, who has been presiding over the trial, took a few minutes Thursday to deliver a heart-felt speech, laden with advice and cautions for the jury, while also thanking them for their service.

He said he expects their deliberations will begin Tuesday following his instructions.

“On Tuesday morning, you should come with your toothbrush and prepare for the possibility you will be spending some time together overnight in a hotel until you reach a verdict,” he said.

Gates said all trials requiring a jury put those who are chosen as jurors in a position of personal stress—but said cases such as this one, with significant media and public interest, as well as such disturbing evidence, can cause more stress than others.

He said symptoms of stress may appear as any number of physical and psychological reactions, including increased anxiety and frustration, disruption to sleep and eating routines, depression, withdrawal, anger and even hostility.

“While these symptoms can be distressing, for most people they will quickly resolve,” said Gates. “They’re a part of the natural healing process of adjusting to a powerful event, making sense out of what happened, and putting it into perspective.”

Gates said there are several things jurors can do to help themselves through the stress.

“First of all, give yourselves permission to experience your reaction to what you have seen and heard. It is, as I suggest, important for you to recognize that you have been through a difficult—even distressing—experience,” he said.

“Do not try and block out thoughts of what has happened. A process of gradually confronting what has happened during the course of this trial will, I believe, assist you in making your way through this experience.”

Gates encouraged the jurors to reach out and speak with those who “love and support ” them to talk about the feelings they might be experiencing.

He also reminded them that professional counseling services are available to them free of charge.

Gates said they should also lean on each other.

“The support that the 13 of you can provide to one another, fellow travellers on a similar journey, may assist all of you greatly,” he said.

Gates further encouraged them to take time for activities that bring them joy, and do things to help them relax, like get a massage.

Finally, the judge thanked them for their service, and the difficult job they have taken on.