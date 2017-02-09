Worker buried waist-deep in gravel freed by Calgary EMS

Calgary EMS crews worked for two hours to free a man who became trapped up to his waist in rock aggregate Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the man had become trapped in a large hopper at the site, located in the 11000 block of 69 Street NW around 11 a.m.

Coworkers called 911 and directed emergency officials to site.

Paramedics were worried about the weight of the material on the man’s body as well as its temperature, which led to mild hypothermia.

It took two hours to free the man, who was then taken to Foothills Hospital in stable condition.