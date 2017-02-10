Alberta Premier Notley heading to Washington at month's end to talk trade

CALGARY — Premier Rachel Notley is to head to Washington, D.C., at the end of the month to promote Alberta and highlight existing trade ties.

Notley says she plans to meet with as many policyholders as possible to remind them that supporting Canadian business helps U.S. business when it comes to trade.

She says an itinerary will be firmed up in the days to come.

Before she leaves, Notley will meet with representatives from Alberta's oil and gas, agriculture, forestry, and manufacturing sectors to gather information and advice on the best way to make Alberta's case.

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100 billion in 2015.