American, blues and friendship with Eric Bibb

Sensitive blues singer Eric Bibb is no stranger to Calgary – it was during the 2001 Calgary Folk Fest that he met his occasional playing partner and life-long friend Michael Jerome Browne.

Now the pair are returning to the city where their friendship rooted for a special concert. On Feb. 10 and 11, they perform at the Arts Commons Martha Cohen Theatre.

With a Grammy nomination under his belt, Bibb is becoming a blues favourite across North America.

For more information, visit www.artscommons.ca

Q: What was it about Michael Jerome Browne that brought you two together?

A: He just blew me away. I was just so in awe of his dedication to music and his mastery of so many related idioms. I just thought he was wonderful, we kept in contact, and I asked him at one point if he’d be interested in joining me on some gigs as an accompanist and he said yeah. We travelled to Australia together, did gigs here and there, and we’ve had a friendship and a professional relationship for more than a decade.

He’s a soul brother.

Q: What are your thoughts on Calgary?

A: I’m looking forward to being back in Calgary. I love playing in Canada, Western Canada, and Alberta and BC are my favourite places to tour in North America. I have good friends and family there, and I’m really looking forward to it.

Q: Blues has been around for a while – why has the genre lasted so long?

A: It depends on what kind of blues. I think it’s important for people to be aware of the incredible, rich history of this idiom, and not stay on the surface with this kind of cartoon version that has become easily marketable. Which is why I refer people to earlier blues recordings and artists, particularly the pre-war era, where I feel it was basically writing the book of blues.

Q: What inspires your own songs?

A: I grew up marinated in the folk, Americana, blues tradition. When I say Americana, I include blues. I find often the term Americana tends to veer towards the non African-American aspect of American folk music, but to me it’s a travesty to talk about Americana and not talk about blues.

I heard this music form a very young age and it captured my soul. My dad was a prominent figure on the New York folk scene. Family friends included Josh White, Pete Seeger. I met Woody Guthrie when I was a teenager. Shook his hand.