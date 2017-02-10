American, blues and friendship with Eric Bibb
The blues musician holds a special place in his heart for Calgary
A
A
Sensitive blues singer Eric Bibb is no stranger to Calgary – it was during the 2001 Calgary Folk Fest that he met his occasional playing partner and life-long friend Michael Jerome Browne.
Now the pair
With a Grammy nomination under his belt, Bibb is becoming a blues
Q: What was it about Michael Jerome Browne that brought you two together?
A: He just blew me away. I was just so in awe of his dedication to music and his mastery of so many related idioms. I just thought he was wonderful, we kept in contact, and I asked him at one point if he’d be interested in joining me on some gigs as an accompanist and he said yeah. We
He’s a soul brother.
Q: What are your thoughts on Calgary?
A: I’m looking forward to being back in Calgary. I love playing in Canada, Western Canada, and Alberta and BC are my
Q: Blues has been around for a while – why has the genre lasted so long?
A: It depends on what kind of blues. I think it’s important for people to be aware of the incredible, rich history of this idiom, and not stay on the surface with this kind of cartoon version that has become easily marketable. Which is why I refer people to earlier blues recordings and artists, particularly the pre-war era, where I feel it was basically writing the book of blues.
Q: What inspires your own songs?
A: I grew up marinated in the folk, Americana, blues tradition. When I say Americana, I include blues. I find often the term Americana tends to veer towards the
I heard this music
I was blessed with a very intimate connection with a great part of world music, and it never let me go.
