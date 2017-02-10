Avalanche warning issued for Kananaskis Country and southern Rockies

CALGARY — An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.

The warning includes Kananaskis Country, Waterton Lakes National Park, the South Rockies, the Lizard and Flathead regions.

A significant recent storm has doubled the depth of the current snowpack and winds have created dense slabs on top of a weak base of snow.

Avalanche Canada is concerned about backcountry users triggering large avalanches as the weather warms up this weekend.

The warning will be in place from Friday until Monday.