Calgary man wins $1M in Lotto 6/49 December draw

It's time for Clement Chan to go on the trip he's always wanted.



Chan is the latest Calgary winner of $1 million on the Lotto 6/49. Chan won on one of the Dec. 24 guaranteed prize draws.



The lucky winner first checked his ticket on the WCLC mobile app, but needed a little extra reassurance.



“I saw a lot of zeros, but I couldn’t believe it,” he said, later calling the phone number on the back of his winning ticket for confirmation.



Chan said even though he's been playing the lottery for years, he never expected to win. And now, he's going to retire with his winnings and head out to sea.



“I’m going to go on an Alaskan cruise,” he said.



“I’m really looking forward to it.”



Chan purchased the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at Sandstone Pharmacies in Fifth Avenue Place located at 222-425 1 Street SW in Calgary.





