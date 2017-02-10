News / Calgary

Calgary tow truck driver hit while loading car on Deerfoot Trail

The victim sustained a head injury and his injuries are being treated as potentially life-threatening

The victim, a man in his 50s, was loading a car onto his tow truck when he was struck by a vehicle.

A tow truck driver was hit on Deerfoot Trail Friday morning while attempting to load a car onto his truck.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk of the Calgary police said the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Deerfoot Trail northbound just after Peigan Trail.

“He was loading a car onto his two truck and he was hit by a car,” he said.

Police said the victim was a male in his 50s. 

“He was conscious and breathing at the scene, but he had sustained a head injury,” said Lepchuk. 

Stuart Brideaux, Public Education Officer for EMS said the man's injuries are considered serious and he's currently being transported to Foothills Hospital for treatment.

