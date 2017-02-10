Calgary tow truck driver hit while loading car on Deerfoot Trail
The victim sustained a head injury and his injuries are being treated as potentially life-threatening
A tow truck driver was hit on Deerfoot Trail Friday morning while attempting to load a car onto his truck.
Sgt. Duane Lepchuk of the Calgary police said the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Deerfoot Trail northbound just after Peigan Trail.
“He was loading a car onto his two truck and he was hit by a car,” he said.
Police said the victim was a male in his 50s.
“He was conscious and breathing at the scene, but he had sustained a head injury,” said Lepchuk.
Stuart Brideaux, Public Education Officer for EMS said the man's injuries are considered serious and he's currently being transported to Foothills Hospital for treatment.
