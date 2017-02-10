Calgary woman charged with 59 offences including theft of a motor vehicle
It's alleged the woman used stolen gym memberships to enter gyms, break into the lockers and steal things like car keys and credit cards
A Calgary woman is facing 59 charges linked to 17 different theft cases from
In a news release issued Friday, CPS said that between November 2016 and January 2017, it’s believed the woman entered into private gyms across the city using stolen passes.
Once inside the gym it’s alleged she used specialized tools to open locked lockers and steal vehicle keys, credit
In many cases, the lockers were secured with rotary dial combination locks.
Police said they believe the same woman used the stolen car keys to steal the vehicles of the victims and the stolen credit cards to commit fraud and using the gym memberships to gain access to the gym again, or other locations owned by the same company.
Jessi Dawn Byron 22, of Calgary, is charged with 28 counts of possession of stolen property, 14 counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of personation, two counts of fraud and six traffic
