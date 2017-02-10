Calgary woman charged with 59 offences including theft of a motor vehicle

A Calgary woman is facing 59 charges linked to 17 different theft cases from gym locker theft, according to police.

In a news release issued Friday, CPS said that between November 2016 and January 2017, it’s believed the woman entered into private gyms across the city using stolen passes.

Once inside the gym it’s alleged she used specialized tools to open locked lockers and steal vehicle keys, credit cards and gym memberships.

In many cases, the lockers were secured with rotary dial combination locks.

Police said they believe the same woman used the stolen car keys to steal the vehicles of the victims and the stolen credit cards to commit fraud and using the gym memberships to gain access to the gym again, or other locations owned by the same company.