Kensington taps into condo developments to add parking spots

For Calgarians the word “Kensington” might evoke images of historic buildings, hip shops – and streets lined bumper to bumper with parked cars.



It’s that last image that the area’s Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ) is working to combat.



Annie MacInnis, executive director of the Kensington BRZ, said they’ve worked to creatively free up and create new parking spots all around the shopping district in recent months.



“If people go to Costco or Walmart, they walk a gazillion miles across a gigantic parking lot to a giant store where they walk a million more miles,” said MacInnis. “But if they come to Kensington they want to park in front of one business and get their one thing and leave.”



She said while there might not be a spot directly in front of the store a shopper wants, there are plenty of spots – 684 between on-street and parking lot stalls.



Sixty-eight of the newest parking spots created last fall are heated, underground stalls in mixed-use buildings.



MacInnis said in one case, the BRZ had a chance to work with the CPA to create spots in the Lido building.