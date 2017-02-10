Kensington taps into condo developments to add parking spots
BRZ looking for creative solutions to maximize vehicle space
For Calgarians the word “Kensington” might evoke images of historic buildings, hip shops – and streets lined bumper to bumper with parked cars.
It’s that last image that the area’s Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ) is working to combat.
Annie MacInnis, executive director of the Kensington BRZ, said they’ve worked to creatively free up and create new parking spots all around the shopping district in recent months.
“If people go to Costco or Walmart, they walk a gazillion miles across a gigantic parking lot to a giant store where they walk a million more miles,” said MacInnis. “But if they come to Kensington they want to park in front of one business and get their one thing and leave.”
She said while there might not be a spot directly in front of the store a shopper wants, there are plenty of spots – 684 between on-street and parking lot stalls.
Sixty-eight of the newest parking spots created last fall are heated, underground stalls in mixed-use buildings.
MacInnis said in one case, the BRZ had a chance to work with the CPA to create spots in the Lido building.
Mike Derbyshire, general manager of the Calgary Parking Authority, said it was a great way to incorporate parking into the neighbourhood.
“That was the first time we ever did a joint venture with a developer, so that was a big opportunity for us,” he said.
There are also 34 spots in the St. John’s building.
MacInnis said they’ve explored other options to maximize parking, such as changing parallel spots to angle parking where space allowed.
They worked with the city to do an audit on “no parking” spots over the summer.
“We had a few spots that said “no parking” for no apparent reason,” she said.
She encouraged would-be shoppers to check out the BRZ’s online map and to have a backup plan in case their first choice for parking is full.
