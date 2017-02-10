Man charged with assault after punching, biting Calgary police officer

A man who injured a Calgary police officer by punching him in the face and biting his hand simultaneously during while under arrest is now facing charges.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, when two officers responded to a call of an unwanted guest at a coffee shop in the Trans Canada Mall in the city’s northeast.

According to police, the unwanted guest had been in the coffee shop for awhile and was acting in an aggressive and erratic manner towards customers. Staff from the coffee shop had asked him to leave, but he had refused.

When the officers arrived police said they asked the man to leave the coffee shop multiple times but were unsuccessful. The man also wouldn’t provide officers with his ID, and for the public’s safety, the man was escorted by both officers and told he was under arrest for trespassing.

Once outside, the man tried to pull away from the officers, who attempted to control him—causing all three to fall to the ground. One the ground, the fight continued, and at one point the man punched one officer in the face while biting their hand, and then punched the second officer in the face.

It was then that the man pulled a knife from his pocket forcing one of the officers tased him to end the incident.

Medical services were provided on scene by EMS, with one officer being treated for minor injuries and the other taken to hospital with a broken nose, cheek none and a laceration to their hand.

Neville Geroca, a 35-year-old, is facing a slew of charges including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, and possession go a weapon for dangerous purposes.