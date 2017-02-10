Town of Banff requesting feasibility study for mass transit
A request for proposal is looking to transport people from Calgary, Cochrane, and Canmore by rail or coach
Soon Calgarians could agree to take the Banff train for a weekend away, instead of hopping into cars for a getaway.
But that's only if an upcoming feasibility study gives a thumbs-up to the long-talked-about idea of creating a mass transit system between the city and the Rockies.
According to a request for proposals, posted by the Town of Banff, they are looking for a firm to firm up feasibility because over the years vehicle traffic, and visits to the picturesque Southern Alberta destination have skyrocketed.
Their report underlines that 61 per cent of visitors are visiting the parks areas from Alberta, and 93
Each summer the number of visitors is on the rise, according to the town's stats, 3.8 million people visited the National Park in 2015-2016.
"The intent of the service will be to provide a mobility choice for residents and visitors to access the Bow Valley without the need of a personal vehicle," read the request. "The Bow Valley and Banff National Park have seen significant increases in visitation in recent years and the resultant effects of vehicle congestion on travel time delays, increased GHG emissions, erosion of the visitor experience, economic
They are looking at three different options:
- Utilizing existing train tracks
- Building new tracks in Canadian Pacific Rail right of ways
- A bus service from Calgary
According to the request, the town expects to have the finished study in their hands by Dec. 2017.
