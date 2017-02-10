Two correctional officers hurt in attack by inmates at Calgary centre

CALGARY — Two correctional officers have been taken to hospital after an attack at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

The Alberta Justice Department says two inmates attacked an officer at an undisclosed location within the centre on Thursday afternoon.

A second officer attempted to help his co-worker and was subsequently attacked.

The two staff members suffered cuts and bruises and were transported to hospital for further assessment and medical treatment.

Calgary police were called and have launched an investigation.

The Justice Department says both a criminal investigation and an internal investigation will be conducted.

“Our officers work in a very challenging environment, and their safety and security is a priority,” said department spokesman Dan Laville. “Along with the police investigation, a department review will determine if anything can be done to help prevent a similar incident from occurring again.”